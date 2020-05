4/4

Empty seats and a graffiti on the wall showing soccer socks and a flag in the colors of the German first division Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund are pictured in the stadium Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, western Germany, on May 5, 2020, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. German football is waiting for the green light as during Chancellor Angela Merkel's crucial meeting with the Presidents of the Lander (regional states) on May 6, 2020 will be decided whether or not to allow the Bundesliga to resume, behind closed doors and on the basis of a draconian health protocol. / AFP / Ina FASSBENDER