Hoy hemos recopilado la lista de los videojuegos para smartphones con sistema operativo Android más descargados de la semana en Estados Unidos, según el sitio web App Annie, tanto gratis como de pago. Todos los juegos que aparecen en esta colección se pueden descargar a través de la Play Store.
Juegos gratis
- Bridge Race - Supersonic Studios LTD
- Pusher 3D - VOODOO
- War of Rafts: Crazy Sea Battle - CASUAL AZUR GAMES
- Animal Transform Race - Epic Race 3D - White Square Entertainment
- The Big Hit - Tolga Durman
- Paper Fold - Good Job Games
- High Heels! - Zynga
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! - King
- Sword Play! Ninja Slice Runner 3D - CASUAL AZUR GAMES
- Attack on Giants - HOMA GAMES
Juegos de pago
- Minecraft - Mojang
- Bloons TD 6 - ninja kiwi
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! - Marmalade Game Studio
- Geometry Dash - RobTop Games
- Stardew Valley - Chucklefish Limited
- Terraria - 505 Games Srl
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Rockstar Games
- Five Nights at Freddy’s - USA LLC
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Raw Fury
- Ultimate Custom Night - Clickteam USA LLC
Juegos de mayor recaudación
- Coin Master - Moon Active
- Candy Crush Saga - King
- Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars - IGG.COM
- Roblox - Roblox Corporation
- Garena Free Fire - The Cobra - GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
- Clash of Clans - Supercell
- Call of Duty: Mobile - Tokyo Escape - Activision Publishing, Inc.
- State of Survival: The Walking Dead Collaboration - KingsGroup Holdings
- PUBG MOBILE HUNDRED RHYTHMS - Tencent Games
- Pokémon GO - Niantic, Inc.