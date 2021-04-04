The Walking Dead temporada 10, episodio 22: se transmitirá este domingo 4 de abril a través de Star Premium (Fox Premium). Este último capítulo contará la historia del pasado de Negan y todo lo que vivió el personaje, además, sobre las decisiones que tomará sobre su futuro que afectará la serie.
The Walking Dead 10x22: horarios para ver el episodio final
- Perú - 21:30 horas
- Colombia - 21:30 horas
- Ecuador - 21:30 horas
- Argentina - 23:30 horas
- Chile - 23:30 horas
- México - 20:30 horas
Perú | The Walking Dead 10X22: ¿Cómo y Dónde ver Star Premium Series?
- DirecTV: Canal 552 (Este), Canal 554 (Oeste) y Canal 1552 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Canal 647 (Este), Canal 648 (Oeste) y Canal 927 (HD)
Chile | The Walking Dead 10X22: ¿Cómo y Dónde ver Star Premium Series?
- DirecTV: Canal 552 (Este), Canal 554 (Oeste) y Canal 1552 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Canal 647 (Este), Canal 654 (Oeste) y Canal 927 (HD)
- Claro TV: Canal 286 (Este), 287 (Oeste) y Canal 786 (HD)
- TuVes HD: Canal 271 (Este) y Canal 140 (HD)
- VTR: Canal 475 (SD) y Canal 810 (HD).
México | The Walking Dead 10X22: ¿Cómo ver Star Premium Series?
- SKY: Canal 431 (Este), Canal 432 (Oeste) y Canal 1431 (HD)
¿A qué hora y dónde ver la repetición del capítulo?
El episodio 22 de la temporada 10 de The Walking Dead se repetirá el lunes 5 de abril en Star Channel.
- Perú, Colombia y Ecuador - 22:00 horas
- Argentina y Chile - medianoche
- México - 21:00 horas