Este domingo se llevará a cabo una nueva edición de los MTV VMAs 2021, evento que se llevará a cabo esta noche en el pabellón Barclays Center de Nueva York, Estados Unidos. La ceremonia que premia a los mejores videos musicales del año será presentada por la cantante Doja Cat.
El público será el encargado de elegir a los ganadores de las 16 categorías que premia los MTV Video Music Awards. La edición N° 37 del evento contará con público en vivo, a diferencia de la realizada en el 2020 debido a las restricciones por la pandemia del coronavirus.
Justin Bieber es el cantante más nominado con siete candidaturas. Le sigue Megan Thee Stallion con seis así como Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo y Giveon, que tienen cinco nominaciones cada uno.
MTV VMAs 2021: A qué comenzará la ceremonia
A continuación te dejamos el horario del evento según el país en el que te ubiques:
- Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (hora del Este) / 5 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
- Perú, Colombia y México: 7 p.m.
- Chile y Venezuela: 8 p.m.
- Argentina: 9 p.m.
- España: 2 a.m. del 13 de setiembre
Dónde ver el evento:
En los Estados Unidos, la ceremonia de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 será transmitida por el mismo canal de MTV. En Perú, el evento también podrá ser visto en MTV (canal 602 de Movistar TV y 264 de DirecTV).
Todos los nominados:
Aquí la lista completa de los nominados.
Video del Año
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”
- BTS - “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?”
- Ashnikko - “Daisy”
- SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”
- 24kGoldn - “Coco”
- JC Stewart - “Break My Heart”
- Latto - “Sex Lies”
- Madison Beer - “Selfish”
- The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
- girl in red - “Serotonin”
- Fousheé - “my slime”
- jxdn - “Think About Me”
Mejor Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
- Karol G - “Bichota”
- Maluma - “Hawái”
Mejor Colaboración
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande - “positions”
- Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift - “willow”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum”
- Polo G - “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE”
Mejor Rock
- Evanescence - “Use My Voice”
- Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer - “Last Train Home”
- The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”
Mejor Alternativo
- Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons - “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots - “Shy Away”
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - “transparentsoul”
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- Giveon - “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through”
- SZA - “Good Days”
Mejor K-POP
- (G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Monsta X - “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love”
- TWICE - “Alcohol-Free”
Mejor Video Nuevo
- Billie Eilish - “Your Power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil”
- H.E.R. - “Fight For You”
- Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”
