La temporada de premiaciones inició y este lunes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar, los premios más importantes de Hollywood.
La ceremonia de entrega de la edición número 92 de la ansiada estatuilla dorada, que por segundo año consecutivo no tendrá presentador, se realizará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).
“Joker” -película protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix- encabeza este listado con once nominaciones, mientras que “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” y “1917”, le siguen de cerca con 10 candidaturas cada una. En esta nota, podrás conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse un Oscar:
Mejor Película
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor de reparto
Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor guión original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor película de animación
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Corpus Christi -Polonia
Honeyland – Macedonia del norte
Les Misérables – Francia
Dolor y Gloria – España
Parasite – Corea del Sur
Mejor documental largo
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the abscense
Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-cha
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor cortometraje animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor banda sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker
Mejor canción original
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman
“I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough
“Into the unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand up” – Harriet
Mejor edición
Ford vs. Ferrari
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor edición de sonido
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor fotografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: mistress of evil
1917
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor efectos visuales
Avengers: End Game
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker