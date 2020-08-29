Una nueva edición de los MTV Video Music Awards se desarrollará próximamente para deleitar a todo el mundo, pero en esta oportunidad las cosas serán diferentes. Y es que con la pandemia, la ceremonia se realizará con una serie de medidas de seguridad para evitar contagios por COVID-19. Es así que el espectáculo ya no será en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, Nueva York, como estaba planeado inicialmente, sino al aire libre.
Entre los invitados que destacan están: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, entre otros. Cabe precisar que el popular grupo surcoreano BTS, nominado a tres premios VMA, actuará por primera vez en la ceremonia. Asimismo, la rapera Doja Cat, responsable del hit “Say so”, también fue nominada a tres galardones.
Además de las categorías ya conocidas, se han añadido otras dos a raíz del coronavirus. Estos son: mejor video musical desde casa y actuación en cuarentena. A continuación, todo lo que debes saber sobre este evento.
DÍA Y HORA DE LOS MTV VMA 2020
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios MTV VMA 2020 (MTV Video Music Awards) se realizará el 30 de agosto en Nueva York.
Hora en países
- Perú: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- México: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- España: 00:00 horas - 3:30 a.m. (del 31 de agosto)
- Estados Unidos: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Argentina: 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Colombia: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
¿EN QUÉ CANALES PODRÁ VERSE LOS MTV MVA 2020?
Los canales donde se podrán ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 este 30 de agosto son:
- Movistar: 602
- DirecTV: 264
- Dish Network: Canal 260
- Sky: Canal 70
- Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)
- Axtel: Canal 685
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
Video del año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor colaboración
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista emergente (Push)
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor canción de pop
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor canción de hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor canción de rock
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor canción alternativa
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor canción latina
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Mejor video
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor video desde Casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor presentación de cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejores efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
Mejor edición
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Rosalía – “A Paleí”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
LAS MÁS NOMINADAS
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones de este año a los VMA, con nueve candidaturas cada una, incluido su éxito conjunto “Rain On Me” que podría alzarse como video y canción del año.
Tras ellas se situaron Billie Eilish y The Weekend, con seis candidaturas cada uno y Taylor Swift, con cinco menciones, ya que su aclamado último trabajo “Folklore”, se lanzó fuera de plazo.
Entre los latinos, de las cuatro nominaciones de J Balvin tres fueron a mejor vIdeo latino y otra por su colaboración con Black Eyed Peas en “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.
Por categorías, los candidatos a mejor videoclip del año son, además de “Rain On Me”: “Everything I Wanted” de Billie Eilish, “Blinding Lights” de The Weekend, “The Man” de Taylor Swift, “Life Is Good” de Future ft. Drake y “Godzilla” de Eminem ft. Juice WRLD.
Por su parte, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Da Baby y The Weeknd competirán por ser nombrados artista del año.