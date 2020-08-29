Una nueva edición de los MTV Video Music Awards se desarrollará próximamente para deleitar a todo el mundo, pero en esta oportunidad las cosas serán diferentes. Y es que con la pandemia, la ceremonia se realizará con una serie de medidas de seguridad para evitar contagios por COVID-19. Es así que el espectáculo ya no será en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, Nueva York, como estaba planeado inicialmente, sino al aire libre.

Entre los invitados que destacan están: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga , Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, entre otros. Cabe precisar que el popular grupo surcoreano BTS, nominado a tres premios VMA, actuará por primera vez en la ceremonia. Asimismo, la rapera Doja Cat, responsable del hit “Say so”, también fue nominada a tres galardones.

Además de las categorías ya conocidas, se han añadido otras dos a raíz del coronavirus. Estos son: mejor video musical desde casa y actuación en cuarentena. A continuación, todo lo que debes saber sobre este evento.

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 serán al aire libre. Entre los nominados están Taylor Swift, J Balvin y BTS. (Fotos: Angela Weiss, Johannes Eisele y Jung Yeon-Je para AFP)

DÍA Y HORA DE LOS MTV VMA 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios MTV VMA 2020 (MTV Video Music Awards) se realizará el 30 de agosto en Nueva York.

Hora en países

Perú: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

México: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

España: 00:00 horas - 3:30 a.m. (del 31 de agosto)

Estados Unidos: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Argentina: 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift tiene 5 nominaciones para los MTV Video Music Awards 2020. (Foto: Angela Weiss / AFP)

¿EN QUÉ CANALES PODRÁ VERSE LOS MTV MVA 2020?

Los canales donde se podrán ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 este 30 de agosto son:

Movistar: 602

DirecTV: 264

Dish Network: Canal 260

Sky: Canal 70

Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)

Axtel: Canal 685

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Video del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista emergente (Push)

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor canción de hip-hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor canción de rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor canción alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor canción latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

Mejor canción de R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor video

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor video desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor presentación de cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejores efectos visuales

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor coreografía

BTS – “On”

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Mejor edición

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Rosalía – “A Paleí”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga cuentan con nueve nominaciones cada una. Le ssigue Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis. (AFP).

LAS MÁS NOMINADAS

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones de este año a los VMA, con nueve candidaturas cada una, incluido su éxito conjunto “Rain On Me” que podría alzarse como video y canción del año.

Tras ellas se situaron Billie Eilish y The Weekend, con seis candidaturas cada uno y Taylor Swift, con cinco menciones, ya que su aclamado último trabajo “Folklore”, se lanzó fuera de plazo.

Entre los latinos, de las cuatro nominaciones de J Balvin tres fueron a mejor vIdeo latino y otra por su colaboración con Black Eyed Peas en “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.

Por categorías, los candidatos a mejor videoclip del año son, además de “Rain On Me”: “Everything I Wanted” de Billie Eilish, “Blinding Lights” de The Weekend, “The Man” de Taylor Swift, “Life Is Good” de Future ft. Drake y “Godzilla” de Eminem ft. Juice WRLD.

Por su parte, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Da Baby y The Weeknd competirán por ser nombrados artista del año.