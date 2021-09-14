En esta nota de EL BOCÓN te damos a conoces todos los detalles sobre los nuevos modelos de iPhone. (Foto de archivo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
En esta nota de EL BOCÓN te damos a conoces todos los detalles sobre los nuevos modelos de iPhone. (Foto de archivo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

Apple presentó el nuevo iPhone 13 en su evento anual de presentación de hardware. Estos nuevos teléfonos tienen un diseño renovado, con bordes planos y esquinas redondeadas, mientras que el marco es de aluminio.

En esta nota de EL BOCÓN te damos a conoces todos los detalles sobre los nuevos modelos de iPhone.

iPhone 13 trae algunas diferencias a comparación con el modelo anterior. | Foto: Apple
iPhone 13 trae algunas diferencias a comparación con el modelo anterior. | Foto: Apple

iPhone 13: Especificaciones técnicas y precio

iPhone 13

  • Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,1 pulgadas
  • Resolución: 1.170 x 2.532 píxeles
  • Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
  • Cámara trasera: Doble: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP gran angular
  • Dimensiones: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,7 mm
  • Peso: 174 g
  • Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Memoria RAM: 6 GB
  • Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
  • Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
  • Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
  • Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
  • Precio: US$799

iPhone 13 Mini

  • Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 5,4 pulgadas
  • Resolución: 1.080 x 2.340 pixeles
  • Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
  • Cámara trasera: Doble: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP gran angular
  • Dimensiones: 131,5 x 64,2 x 7,7 mm
  • Peso: 141 g
  • Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Memoria RAM: 6 GB
  • Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
  • Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
  • Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
  • Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
  • Precio: US$699

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,1 pulgadas con tasa de refresco de 120Hz
  • Resolución: 1.170 x 2.532 pixeles
  • Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
  • Cámara trasera: Cuádruple: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP telefoto + 12 MP gran angular + lente TOF 3D LiDAR
  • Dimensiones: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,7 mm
  • Peso: 203 g
  • Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Memoria RAM: 8 GB
  • Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB
  • Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
  • Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
  • Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
  • Precio: US$999

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,7 pulgadas con tasa de refresco de 120Hz
  • Resolución: 1.284 x 2.778 pixeles
  • Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
  • Cámara trasera: Cuádruple: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP telefoto + 12 MP gran angular + lente TOF 3D LiDAR
  • Dimensiones: 160,8 x 78,1 x 7,7 mm
  • Peso: 238 g
  • Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Memoria RAM: 8 GB
  • Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB
  • Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
  • Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
  • Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
  • Precio: US$1.099

TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de El Bocón