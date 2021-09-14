Apple presentó el nuevo iPhone 13 en su evento anual de presentación de hardware. Estos nuevos teléfonos tienen un diseño renovado, con bordes planos y esquinas redondeadas, mientras que el marco es de aluminio.
En esta nota de EL BOCÓN te damos a conoces todos los detalles sobre los nuevos modelos de iPhone.
iPhone 13: Especificaciones técnicas y precio
iPhone 13
- Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,1 pulgadas
- Resolución: 1.170 x 2.532 píxeles
- Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
- Cámara trasera: Doble: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP gran angular
- Dimensiones: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,7 mm
- Peso: 174 g
- Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
- Memoria RAM: 6 GB
- Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
- Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
- Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
- Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
- Precio: US$799
iPhone 13 Mini
- Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 5,4 pulgadas
- Resolución: 1.080 x 2.340 pixeles
- Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
- Cámara trasera: Doble: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP gran angular
- Dimensiones: 131,5 x 64,2 x 7,7 mm
- Peso: 141 g
- Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
- Memoria RAM: 6 GB
- Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
- Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
- Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
- Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
- Precio: US$699
iPhone 13 Pro
- Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,1 pulgadas con tasa de refresco de 120Hz
- Resolución: 1.170 x 2.532 pixeles
- Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
- Cámara trasera: Cuádruple: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP telefoto + 12 MP gran angular + lente TOF 3D LiDAR
- Dimensiones: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,7 mm
- Peso: 203 g
- Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
- Memoria RAM: 8 GB
- Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB
- Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
- Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
- Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
- Precio: US$999
iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Pantalla: Super Retina XDR OLED de 6,7 pulgadas con tasa de refresco de 120Hz
- Resolución: 1.284 x 2.778 pixeles
- Cámara frontal: Doble: 12 MP estándar + SL 2D (sensor de profundidad/biométrico)
- Cámara trasera: Cuádruple: 12 MP estándar + 12 MP telefoto + 12 MP gran angular + lente TOF 3D LiDAR
- Dimensiones: 160,8 x 78,1 x 7,7 mm
- Peso: 238 g
- Procesador: Apple A15 Bionic
- Memoria RAM: 8 GB
- Almacenamiento: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB
- Conectividad: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G, NFC, USB Lightning
- Sonido: Parlantes estéreo
- Batería: Carga rápida de 20W (Según Apple, 50% en 30 minutos), MagSafe 15W
- Precio: US$1.099