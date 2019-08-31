Gordon Bressack, guionista de “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció a los 68 años | FOTOS

Gordon Bressack, guionista de célebres series animadas como “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció el último viernes a los 68 en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). La noticia la dio a conocer su hijo ,
A través de un extenso post que compartió en Instagram, junto al que colocó una foto en la que aparece abrazado de su padre, James Cullen Bressack escribió unas emotivas palabras dedicadas a Gordon Bressack , sin precisar las causas de su muerte.
"Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me en este momento. Eras mi mentor, mi compañero de escritura, mi héroe, mi mejor amigo, pero sobre todo eras mi papá. Te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás", indicó inicialmente.
"Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre, porque eso es lo que hiciste, superaste las probabilidades", agregó James Cullen Bressack en la publicación.
"Significaste el mundo para mí, siempre lo has hecho y siempre lo serás. Siempre estaré agradecido por poder escribir con el mejor escritor que he conocido, tú, y apreciaré esa película por el resto de mi vida", señala en otra parte del mensaje.
"Te amo papá, hasta la luna y de regreso. Siempre te extrañaré", finalizó, para luego realizar un pedido especial a quienes seguían el trabajo de su padre: "Si te gustan los dibujos animados, mira un episodio de 'Pinky y Cerebro' o 'Anamaniacs' y ríete en su honor. Sé que es lo que él querría".
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Gordon Bressack nació el 28 de mayo de 1951 y se hizo conocido por los guiones que escribió para "Los Pitufos", "Animaniacs" y "Pinky y Cerebro", gracias a las que logró ganar tres Daytime Emmy.
Gordon Bressack también participó como escritor en dibujos como "Los 13 fantasmas de Scooby-Doo", "Las aventuras de Tiny Toons", "Las Tortugas Ninja", entre otros.
