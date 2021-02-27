"Borat, película film secuela" es otra de las nominadas a los Golden Globes 2021 (Foto: Amazon Prime Video)
La ceremonia de los se realizará este domingo 28 de febrero y como siempre representan el inicio de la temporada de premios de la industria audiovisual. La edición 78 del evento que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión debía realizarse hace cerca de un mes, pero debido a la pandemia del coronavirus se retrasó y se realizará de manera virtual.

Esta gala de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood será conducida por cuarta vez por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, quienes compartirán sus funciones desde la Rainbow Room del Rockefeller Center, en Nueva York y el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles, respectivamente.

Mientras “” es la serie con más nominaciones y “” es la película más nominada, ambas de Netflix y con seis nominaciones, Jane Fonda y Normal Lear recibirán los galardones Cecil B. de Mille y Carol Burnett, ambos premios honoríficos de los .

La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro de este año se realizará de manera remota debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. (Robyn Beck / AFP)
¿CÓMO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2021?

Los se emitirán este domingo 28 de febrero a las 8:00 pm. (Hora del este) por TNT. Recuerda que en el Perú, TNT estará disponible en los canales 102 (SD) y 730 (HD) en Movistar TV; los canales 22 (SD) y 590 (HD) en Claro TV y los canales 502 (SD) y 1502 (HD) de Direct TV.

La ceremonia podrá verse en los siguientes horarios dependiendo el país:

  • Estados Unidos (hora del este): 8 p.m.
  • Perú: 8:00 p.m.
  • México: 7:00 p.m.
  • Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
  • Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
  • Chile: 10:00 p.m.
  • Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
  • España: 2:00 a.m. del 1 de marzo

La edición 78 de los Golden Globes estará disponible en la plataforma digital TNT GO para los subscriptores de servicios de cable. Para acceder solo es necesario ingresar a la y seleccionar el país y proveedor de cable de la persona e ingresar sus credenciales.

Además, se puede seguir la cuenta oficial de de los premios o a través de la página web , desde donde transmitirán vía streaming entrevistas a partir de las 6:30 p.m.

CONDUCTORAS Y PRESENTADORAS

Como se mencionó anteriormente las conductoras serán las comediantes Tina Fey y Amy Poehler. Asimismo, la ceremonia contará con varias celebridades que presentarán los premios, incluyendo a los embajadores de los Golden Globes de este año, Jackson y Satchel Lee, hijos del reconocido director Spike Lee.

  • Anthony Anderson
  • Awkwafina
  • Kevin Bacon
  • Sterling K. Brown
  • Michael Douglas
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Kate Hudson
  • Annie Mumolo
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Margot Robbie
  • Kyra Sedgwick
  • Kenan Thompson
  • Susan Kelechi Watson
  • Kristen Wiig
  • Renée Zellweger
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones
  • Bryce Dallas Howard
  • Christopher Meloni
  • Rosie Perez
  • Christian Slater

NOMINADOS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2021

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021, que incluye 25 categorías (14 de cine y 11 de televisión):

MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA

  • Nomadland
  • Mank
  • El padre (The Father)
  • Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman)
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Borat, película film secuela
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Emerald Fennell (“Una joven prometedora”)
  • David Fincher (“Mank”)
  • Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
  • Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)
  • Aaron Sorkin (“El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”)

MEJOR ACTOR – DRAMA

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
  • Chadwick Boseman (“La madre del Blues”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“El padre”)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ – DRAMA

  • Viola Davis (“La madre del blues”)
  • Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
  • Carey Mulligan (“Una joven prometedora”)
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Fragmentos de una mujer”)
Meryl Streep por "The Prom", John David Washington y Zendaya por "Malcolm & Marie" y Michaela Coel por la serie "I May Destroy You" son algunos de los favoritos que no consiguieron nominaciones en esta ceremonia. (Foto: Netflix/HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat, película film secuela”)
  • James Corden (“The Prom”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
  • Dev Patel (“La increíble historia de David Copperfield”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat, película film secuela”)
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
  • Jared Leto (“Pequeños detalles”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly, una elegía rural”)
  • Olivia Colman (“El padre”)
  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
  • Helena Zengel (“Noticias del gran mundo”)

MEJOR GUION

  • Emerald Fennell (“Una joven prometedora”)
  • Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
  • Aaron Sorkin (“El juicio a los 7 de Chicago”)
  • Florina Zeller y Christopher Hampton (“El padre”)
  • Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Alexandre Desplat (“Cielo de medianoche”)
  • Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)
  • James Newton Howard (“Noticias del gran mundo”)
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (“Soul”)
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • ‘Io sì (Seen)’ (“La vida por delante”)
  • ‘Speak Now’ (“One Night in Miami”)
  • ‘Tigress & Tweed’ (“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”)
  • ‘Fight for you’ (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
  • ‘Hear my voice’ (“El juicio a los 7 de Chicago”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • The Croods 2
  • Onward
  • Más allá de la luna (Over the Moon)
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • Otra ronda (Another round)
  • La vida por delante (The life ahead)
  • Minari. Historia de mi familia
  • Two of us
  • La Llorona
  • Two of Us

MEJOR SERIE – DRAMA

  • The Mandalorian
  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

MEJOR SERIE – COMEDIA

  • Emily in Paris
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great

MEJOR MINISERIE O TELEFILME

  • Gente normal
  • Gambito de dama
  • The Undoing
  • Small Axe
  • Unorthodox

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE – DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE – DRAMA

  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE – COMEDIA

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE – COMEDIA

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jane Levy (“La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey”)

MEJOR ACTOR – MINISERIE O TELEFILME

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“La ley de Comey”)
  • Ethan Hawke (“El pájaro carpintero”)
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
  • Mark Ruffalo (“La innegable verdad”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ – MINISERIE O TELEFILME

  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Gambito de dama”)
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
  • Nicole Kidman (”The Undoing’)
  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Gente normal”)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO – SERIE, MINISERIE O TELEFILME

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“La ley de Comey”)
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - SERIE, MINISERIE O TELEFILME

  • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
  • Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

