Este año, el Golden Globes 2021 se desarrollará el próximo 28 de febrero y debido a la pandemia del COVID 19 se realizará de manera virtual. Sin embargo, nada es impedimento para destacar lo bueno en la televisión y cine mundial y por ello acá te mostraremos la lista completa de nomidados a los premios.
Cabe mencionar que Tina Fey y Amy Poehler volverán a ser las anfitrionas del evento, esta vez es la cuarta oportunidad que estarán a cargo del mismo. El evento será transmitido a través de NBC
Esta es la lista completa de nominamos a los Golden Globes 2021 en televisión:
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulsen – Ratched
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark»«Ratched
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Southerland – The Undoing
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great»«Ted Lasso
Esta es la lista completa de nominamos a los Golden Globes 2021 en el cine:
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Mejor película de drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película extranjera
- Another Round - Denmark
- La Llorona - Guatamela/France
- The Life Ahead - Italy
- Minari - USA
- Two of Us - France/USA
Mejor guión para película
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
- The Father»Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Mejor Canción Original – Película
- Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messia
- Here My Voice
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- IO SI (Seen)
- The Life Ahead
- Speak Now
- One Night in Miami
- Tigers & Tweed
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helana Zengel – News of the World
Mejor actor/actriz de reparto en una película: musical o comedia
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Mejor película animada
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward»
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor actor en una película de drama
- Chadwick Boseman, – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Mejor director
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Mejor banda sonora original
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank