El Golden Globes 2021 mostrará lo mejor de la televisión y el cine este domingo 28 de febrero y se realizará de manera virtual

Este año, el Golden Globes 2021 se desarrollará el próximo 28 de febrero y debido a la pandemia del COVID 19 se realizará de manera virtual. Sin embargo, nada es impedimento para destacar lo bueno en la televisión y cine mundial y por ello acá te mostraremos la lista completa de nomidados a los premios.

Cabe mencionar que Tina Fey y Amy Poehler volverán a ser las anfitrionas del evento, esta vez es la cuarta oportunidad que estarán a cargo del mismo. El evento será transmitido a través de NBC

Esta es la lista completa de nominamos a los Golden Globes 2021 en televisión:

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino – Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulsen – Ratched

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark»«Ratched

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Southerland – The Undoing

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great»«Ted Lasso

Esta es la lista completa de nominamos a los Golden Globes 2021 en el cine:

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Mejor película de drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película extranjera

  • Another Round - Denmark
  • La Llorona - Guatamela/France
  • The Life Ahead - Italy
  • Minari - USA
  • Two of Us - France/USA

Mejor guión para película

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
  • The Father»Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Mejor Canción Original – Película

  • Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messia
  • Here My Voice
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • IO SI (Seen)
  • The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now
  • One Night in Miami
  • Tigers & Tweed
  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things
  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Helana Zengel – News of the World

Mejor actor/actriz de reparto en una película: musical o comedia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Mejor película animada

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward»
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor actor en una película de drama

  • Chadwick Boseman, – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Mejor director

  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Mejor banda sonora original

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank

