4/5

Homeless Juan Carlos Crisostomo, 52, sits on his mattress as a neighbor walking to the market holds a covering over her mouth and nose as protection against the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, March 21, 2020. "I am concerned about what is happening with the virus, people tell me that it is killing many people, and here living on the street I am more exposed, and many neighbors help me less because they are afraid now," said Juan Carlos. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)