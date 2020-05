4/5

Fountains are drained outside of Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino along the Las Vegas Strip amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on May 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - In the absence of bustling crowds of drunken revelers, packed poker tables and overzealous club promoters, the slogan "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" has never felt more redundant. Last year, May was Las Vegas's second-busiest month, drawing nearly 3.7 million visitors. Now, the sidewalks lie empty under the scorching sun, except for idle security guards, and a handful of vagrants and bewildered-looking tourists. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)