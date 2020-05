3/4

Soldiers patrol as residents attend a street market in Puno, Peru, near the border with Bolivia, on May 1, 2020, despite the regulation to avoid crowded events to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. - The government has identified markets as major hotspots of the COVID-19 virus. 40,459 cases of coronavirus and 1,124 casualties were confirmed in Peru so far. (Photo by Juan Carlos CISNEROS / AFP)