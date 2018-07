El sensacional pase de Yoshimar Yotún para el gol del Orlando City [VIDEO]

Stefano Pinho restores the lead for #OCSC against #CrewSC, tapping in the ball across from Sacha Kljestan. Great work by Yoshi Yotún to dribble through midfield and slip a nice ball through for Kljestan. 2-1.#CLBvORL #MLS pic.twitter.com/YumdUzxu50

— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) 22 de julio de 2018