Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers LIVE | The biggest NFL game of the year, Super Bowl 2020, takes place on February 2 which is TODAY! Both teams go head a head to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy. The final game of NFL’s 100th season will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Around 100 million Americans are expected to tune in for the biggest event on the US sporting calendar, which kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers | What time is kickoff for Super Bowl 2020?

UK: 23:30

Atlanta (US): 18:30

Spain: 00:30 m (February 3rd)

Germany: 00:30 (February 3rd)

Italy: 00:30 (February 3rd)

Japan: 8:30 (February 3rd)

New Zealand: 12:30 (February 3rd)

México: 17:30

Honduras: 17:30

Costa Rica: 17:30

Nicaragua: 17:30

El Salvador: 17:30

Ecuador: 18:30

Colombia: 18:30

Perú: 18:30

Panamá: 18:30

Venezuela: 19:30

Argentina: 20:30

Chile: 20:30

Uruguay: 20:30

Super Bowl CHANNEL | Who is broadcasting the game?

Fox has the rights to the Super Bowl 2020 broadcast. You will be able to find the game on your local Fox affiliate network, as well as via the Fox Sports apps on your phone, tablet and TV.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020? | TV Channel List

FOX Deportes

ESPN Australia

FOX Network

Sky Go UK

NOW TV UK

TSN GO

SKY GO Extra

TSN1

TSN3

TSN4

TSN5

FuboTV

Sky Sports Mix

WatchESPN Australia

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Action

Kayo Sports

Foxsports.com