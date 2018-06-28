Floyd Mayweather causa furor con reloj de 18 millones de dólares [FOTO]

Es llamado "reloj billonario" y su valor reafirma su nombre, un lujo que solo se pueden dar en las 'grandes ligas'

Floyd Mayweather es un hombre que vive entre lujos y excentricidades. El exboxeador estadounidense siempre ha encabezado la lista de los deportistas más millonarios del mundo y cada día sorprende con algo nuevo.

Esta vez, Mayweather publicó un video en su cuenta de Instagram con el "reloj billonario", así lo comentó el exboxeador. El reloj tiene un precio de 18 millones de dólares: "Si no sabes nada de él, googlealo como billonaire Watch", aconsejó el deportista a todos sus seguidores.

El famoso reloj fue fabricado en 2015 por Jacob & CO. Cuenta con 239 diamantes de 3 quilates, razón por la cual tiene el precio inalcanzable para muchos. 

