Floyd Mayweather causa furor con reloj de 18 millones de dólares [FOTO]

Floyd Mayweather es un hombre que vive entre lujos y excentricidades. El exboxeador estadounidense siempre ha encabezado la lista de los deportistas más millonarios del mundo y cada día sorprende con algo nuevo.
Esta vez, Mayweather publicó un video en su cuenta de Instagram con el "reloj billonario", así lo comentó el exboxeador. El reloj tiene un precio de 18 millones de dólares: "Si no sabes nada de él, googlealo como billonaire Watch", aconsejó el deportista a todos sus seguidores.
El famoso reloj fue fabricado en 2015 por Jacob & CO. Cuenta con 239 diamantes de 3 quilates, razón por la cual tiene el precio inalcanzable para muchos.
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
