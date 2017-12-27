Galería de Internacional

FIFA eligió a los 11 jugadores revelación del 2017 [FOTOS]

    FIFA reveló los 11 jugadores revelación del 2017 [FOTOS] / Foto: twitter
    Dominic Solanke - Inglaterra (20 años) / Foto: twitter
    Fede Valverde - Uruguay (19 años) / Foto: Twitter
    Josh Sargent - Estados Unidos (17 años) / Foto: twitter
    Jean-Kévin Augustin - Francia (20 años) / Foto: twitter
    Lewis Cook - Inglaterra (20 años) / Foto: twitter
    Leon Goretzka - Alemania (22 años) / Foto: twitter
    Philip Foden - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter
    Hirving Lozano - México (22 años) / Foto: twitter
    Rhian Brewster - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter
    Jann-Fiete Arp - Alemania (17 años) / Foto: twitter
    Jadon Sancho - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter
