Internacional Hace 3 horas FIFA eligió a los 11 jugadores revelación del 2017 [FOTOS] FIFA reveló los 11 jugadores revelación del 2017 [FOTOS] / Foto: twitter Dominic Solanke - Inglaterra (20 años) / Foto: twitter Fede Valverde - Uruguay (19 años) / Foto: Twitter Josh Sargent - Estados Unidos (17 años) / Foto: twitter Jean-Kévin Augustin - Francia (20 años) / Foto: twitter Lewis Cook - Inglaterra (20 años) / Foto: twitter Leon Goretzka - Alemania (22 años) / Foto: twitter Philip Foden - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter Hirving Lozano - México (22 años) / Foto: twitter Rhian Brewster - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter Jann-Fiete Arp - Alemania (17 años) / Foto: twitter Jadon Sancho - Inglaterra (17 años) / Foto: twitter