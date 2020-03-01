Sport Boys vs. Universitario de Deportes EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE | Se enfrentan en el estadio Miguel Grau del Callao por la fecha 5 del Torneo Apertura.
SIGUE LEYENDO EN El elbocon.pe
Sport Boys vs. Universitario de Deportes EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE | Se enfrentan en el estadio Miguel Grau del Callao por la fecha 5 del Torneo Apertura.
▶️ #Video ¡GOLAZO DEL BOYS! Ignacio Huguenet conectó el centro de Manuel Tejada y abrió el marcador en el duelo entre @sportboys y @Universitario. #LIGA1MOVISTARxGOLPERU pic.twitter.com/i31pUguubL— GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) March 1, 2020
SIGUE LEYENDO EN El elbocon.pe
NO TE PIERDAS